Stephen Colbert and his son to write a new ‘Lord of the Rings’ film

What on Middle-Earth!?

Stephen Colbert is trading his late-night desk for the rolling hills of the Shire.

The celebrated Tolkien enthusiast and his son, Peter McGee, are co-writing ‘The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past,’ a new chapter in the cinematic legend.

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Warner Bros. made the announcement early Wednesday, revealing Colbert’s partnership with franchise veterans Philippa Boyens and producer Peter Jackson.

In a video message, Jackson introduced the Emmy winner as a “very special partner” on the project.

Colbert admitted it took years to muster the courage to pitch Jackson an idea born from conversations with his son.

The film will explore a new adventure for Sam, Merry, and Pippin, weaving a narrative from beloved book chapters previously untouched by the original trilogy.

This new endeavour arrives as Colbert prepares for the final episode of ‘The Late Show’ on May 21.