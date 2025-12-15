Haruki Murakami honored in New York for literary excellence

Haruki Murakami was celebrated in Manhattan with music, readings, and honours recognising decades of literary brilliance.

Last week, New York City became a stage for Haruki Murakami’s words, where fiction met jazz and literary reverence filled the air.

The 76-year-old author received dual accolades honouring his decades-long influence on literature and cross-cultural exchange.

At the Center for Fiction gala, held in the soaring Cipriani 25 Broadway, Patti Smith set the tone with a haunting rendition of her ballad ‘Wing,’ introducing Murakami to a captivated audience.

She recalled discovering his debut novel, Hear the Wind Sing, holding the fragile copy as if it were a treasure. “I was hooked, immediately,” Smith said, capturing the magnetism of a writer whose words blend the surreal with the intimately human.

Two nights later, the Japan Society hosted Murakami Mixtape at The Town Hall, a bilingual celebration of literature and music.

Jazz pianist Jason Moran, alongside translator Motoyuki Shibata and scholar Roland Nozomu Kelts, curated a set of readings and musical interludes.

Passages from Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World and What I Talk About When I Talk About Running were interwoven with rarities such as ‘The 1963/1982 Girl from Ipanema,’ merging Murakami’s surreal imagination with live performance.

Murakami himself appeared to read in Japanese from Kafka on the Shore, reflecting on a path not taken. “I might have been a musician,” he mused, “but I couldn’t bear rehearsing every day.”

His lifelong passion for jazz, ignited in 1963 listening to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers in Japan, culminated in a moment of living history when 88-year-old bassist Reggie Workman joined the evening’s performance, lending his hands to a soaring solo on ‘Ugetsu.’

The author also reflected on his early impressions of New York, arriving in 1991 during a period of anti-Japanese sentiment.

“Back then was the height of Japan bashing… you could take a whack at a Japanese car for a dollar,” he said.

Over time, as global perspectives shifted and Japan’s culture gained international visibility, Murakami watched a new generation of Japanese artists claim their place abroad, seeing the nation’s “face finally emerge” through literature, music, film, and anime.

Murakami’s New York honors were more than ceremonies, they were a vivid reminder of storytelling’s power to transcend borders, time, and medium.

From jazz riffs to literary passages, his words continue to echo across cultures. Dive into the vivid world and discover more about Haruki Murakami and his works.