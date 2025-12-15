Funkastic brings easy funk inspired ideas into your session

Sampleson have dropped a little groove maker that feels fun, quick and ready to spark an idea the moment you need one.

Sampleson have introduced Funkastic, a plugin and standalone app designed to spark groove ideas without weighing you down with menus or complicated options. It draws from real funk and soul keyboard performances to create short musical phrases, and the results feel like the kind of lines a session player might drop in at the start of a jam.

Funkastic works by giving you a bar of MIDI that reflects the musical qualities you choose. You can guide the mode, the feel and the root note, then generate a pattern that hints at clav lines, organ shapes or simple rhythmic ideas. A variation button lets you push the idea further without losing the feel of the first phrase. The aim is not to finish the track for you, but to give you something that breaks the silence and gets you moving.

The phrases it creates are brief, which makes them suited to building blocks rather than finished parts. You drop them into a track, route them to any instrument you like and begin developing the idea from there. The patterns sit comfortably in funk and soul styled projects, but they can also work as small rhythmic prompts in any genre that benefits from a bit of movement.

Everything runs on your own machine. There is no need to send anything online or log into an account, which keeps the workflow steady and predictable. Funkastic works on both Windows and Mac in plugin or standalone form, so it fits into most setups without much effort.

Funkastic feels like a fun and useful spark to keep nearby, a quiet prompt for those moments when you want a groove to react to without stopping the flow of a session, and you might surprise yourself with what comes out of it. Take a peek here.