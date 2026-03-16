Klevgrand updates OneShot with motion driven drum sampling

One shot samples, but with a little more movement.

Klevgrand has released OneShot2, a major update to its drum instrument built around single hit samples.

The Swedish developer has always leaned toward simple tools with strong musical ideas, and this update expands the original concept while keeping the workflow centred around quick kit building and performance.

Where the first version focused on turning individual samples into playable drum slots, OneShot2 introduces a new motion system that allows sounds to evolve after they are triggered.

Instead of every hit behaving the same way, producers can create subtle movement across repeated notes, helping percussion parts feel less static over time.

The instrument still revolves around a slot based layout where samples are mapped across MIDI notes and layered for variation.

Velocity response, round robin behaviour and other small performance controls help keep repeated hits from sounding identical, which is often the challenge when building rhythms from one shots alone.

OneShot2 also expands the included content significantly, adding hundreds of presets and a large library of drum and percussion samples designed to get new kits running quickly.

Each sound can be shaped inside the plugin using built in processing, or routed out to the DAW for further mixing.

Rather than trying to compete with full drum production environments, OneShot2 stays focused on a smaller idea.

It gives producers a fast way to build expressive percussion instruments from simple samples while adding just enough movement to keep those sounds feeling alive.

Check it out here.