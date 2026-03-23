quietformat PURGE Plus targets mix resonances in real time

Designed to catch the bits that poke out before they turn into a problem.

Resonance control is one of those areas that can quietly get out of hand, especially when sessions start to fill up.

quietformat’s PURGE Plus looks to address that with a more reactive approach, aiming to manage harsh peaks and frequency buildup as they occur rather than relying on constant processing.

The plugin runs in real time with zero latency, positioning itself as something you can drop into a session without needing to adjust your workflow around it.

Instead of acting like a traditional EQ, PURGE Plus is designed to monitor incoming audio and respond when certain frequencies begin to stand out, easing them back in a more dynamic way.

At the centre of it is a six band control section that lets you guide where the plugin focuses its attention.

It’s not set up for detailed tone shaping, but more for steering how broadly or narrowly it reacts across the frequency spectrum, depending on the material you’re working with.

There’s also a sidechain mode, which introduces some mix-focused possibilities.

Rather than carving space with static EQ moves, PURGE Plus can be set to respond to another signal, helping manage overlap between elements like low end or midrange heavy sources in a more fluid way.

From the outside, PURGE Plus looks geared towards keeping mixes under control without pulling you too far into corrective work.

It doesn’t present itself as a replacement for more surgical tools, but more as something that can sit in the background and handle smaller issues as they come up.

Check it out here.