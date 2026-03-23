Jordan Davis Setlist and Set Times

Sure ain’t enough.

Jordan Davis kicked off the Aussie/NZ leg of his Ain’t Enough Road Tour at Auckland’s Spark Arena last Thursday, but Aussie fans still have three more nights to spend with the American country superstar.

He plays Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney tomorrow night (March 24th), Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 26th, then wraps up in Perth on March 28th.

He was in Australia just a few months ago touring with Luke Combs, but there seems to be a symbiotic relationship going on with the country as he called fans down under “on another level”.

It’s the first time he’s headlined arenas around the country, but that’s not stopping him from getting pretty dang close to selling out every show.

Davis has brought Tucker Wetmore, Vincent Mason and Australia’s own Rachael Fahim along for the ride.

Doors for Qudos Bank Arena will open at 6pm, Rachel’s on at 6:45pm, Vincent at 7:25pm, Tucker at 8:10pm and Jordan will get his big moment at 9:20pm.

Jordan Davis Setlist

Ain’t Enough Road

Turn This Truck Around

Bar None

Slow Dance in a Parking Lot

Lose You

Almost Maybes

A Little Lime

Her Way Or The Highway

Next Thing You Know

Son Of A Gun

In Case You Missed It

Tucson Too Late

Singles You Up

Church in a Chevy

Let It Go (James Bay cover)

Starting Over (Chris Stapleton cover)

3 AM / Wagon Wheel / Mr. Brightside

I Ain’t Sayin’

Take It From Me

Buy Dirt

What My World Spins Around