Watch Dakota Johnson’s surprise SNL appearance as Lily Allen’s ‘Madeline’

Dakota Johnson steals the spotlight as ‘Madeline’ during Lily Allen’s SNL performance

Lily Allen took to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform her latest album West End Girl, bringing a surprise cameo from Dakota Johnson.

The Materialists actor stepped into the spotlight to play Madeline, the mysterious figure at the centre of Allen’s controversial track ‘Madeline‘.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine)

The song, widely reported to reflect the circumstances of Allen’s divorce from Stranger Things star David Harbour, sees the singer interrogating the titular character after discovering her name on a text message from her partner.

During the live performance, Johnson delivered the song’s spoken-word responses, mostly obscured by gauze, before revealing herself at the finale to embrace Allen and plant a cheeky kiss on her.

Allen has previously described Madeline as “a fictional character” and said her album mixes “fact and fiction,” capturing both human frailty and resilience. Alongside ‘Madeline,’ Allen also performed ‘Sleepwalking,’ another track from her ten-day-gestated, introspective record written during a particularly dark spell last December.

With Johnson’s cameo adding an extra layer of theatrical flair, the performance blurred the lines between pop culture gossip and art, leaving fans buzzing well after the show ended.

Its expected to land on youtube soon.