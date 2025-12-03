[gtranslate]
Have you seen Lily Allen's Butt Plugs yet?

by Alex Cooper

by Alex Cooper

That’s one way to market.

Lily Allen is ensuring her new album, West End Girl, leaves a lasting impression in more ways than one.

In a characteristically bold merchandising move, the singer is now offering the album on a USB drive meticulously shaped like a butt plug.

 

The unconventional storage device, a direct nod to lyrics from her track ‘Pussy Palace,’ is listed as a “novelty USB device intended for data storage only.”

Launched just in time for the holidays, the item has already sparked such high demand that the artist’s webstore has implemented a virtual queue system.

While the album remains widely available on streaming, vinyl, and CD, this limited-edition accessory perfectly encapsulates Allen’s cheek.

