Björk Joins Global Streaming Boycott in Solidarity With Palestine

Björk joins more than 400 artists and labels in the No Music for Genocide campaign, blocking streams in Israel.

Icelandic legend Björk has joined over 400 artists and labels in the No Music for Genocide campaign, asking streaming services to block their music in Israel.

The list includes Massive Attack, Rina Sawayama, Japanese Breakfast, Fontaines D.C., Arca, Yaeji, King Krule, Kelela, Faye Webster, Primal Scream, and Amyl and the Sniffers, alongside labels like Bayonet, 10k, Pan, Leaving Records, and Escho.

The campaign calls out what it describes as “Israel’s genocide in Gaza; ethnic cleansing of the Occupied West Bank; apartheid within Israel,” and criticizes the music industry’s ties to weapons and military tech. It comes as some artists are pulling their catalogs from Spotify entirely over executive Daniel Ek’s investments in AI military tech.

Björk, who released Fossora in 2022, has long used her platform for activism– from supporting anti-salmon-farming campaigns in Iceland to drawing attention to Palestine on social media.

Her participation is another reminder that musicians are increasingly thinking beyond the stage. In a moment when politics, ethics, and art intersect, Björk joining the boycott shows how artists are willing to turn their influence into action—and spark conversation in the process.