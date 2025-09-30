Universal Audio SD-1 Review

Welcome to Mic Month 2025 at Happy Mag 🎙️

When Universal Audio announced the SD-1, it turned plenty of heads. Known worldwide for their interfaces and plug-ins, UA’s move into microphones has been deliberate, and the SD-1 is their statement dynamic — designed to sit alongside classics like the SM7B, but with a modern twist thanks to Hemisphere mic modelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

The SD-1 is a cardioid dynamic microphone with a frequency response of 50 Hz to 16 kHz. Out of the box it feels reassuringly tough ⚡ All-metal chassis, internal shockmounting, and a foam windscreen make it ready for long sessions. On the mic itself you’ll find two switches that give you extra flexibility:

🎚 Low-cut filter at 200 Hz

🎚 Presence boost around 3–5 kHz

Where it really stands apart is the software 🪄 Hemisphere lets you re-voice the mic after recording, with the ability to emulate classic dynamics, adjust proximity effect, tilt the axis response, and apply subtle tonal shifts that normally require EQ or repositioning.

In practice, the SD-1 behaves like a true studio workhorse. On vocals and spoken word 🎤 it’s smooth and clear, avoiding the congestion that plagues cheaper dynamics. The articulation boost is particularly handy for podcasting or streaming, bringing voices forward without harshness. On instruments 🎸🥁 it’s equally confident, capturing guitar amps with detail, snare drums without flinching, and loud sources without distortion. Thanks to Hemisphere, you can track once and then experiment endlessly in the mix.

At its price point, the SD-1 makes a strong case. Rugged, adaptable, and full of character, it feels like more than a mic — it’s a dependable studio tool that gives you multiple voices in a single solid chassis. For modern creators and traditional engineers alike, it’s a serious contender for any mic locker.