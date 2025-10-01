Needle In The Hay 2025 Deadline Extended!

You shouted, we listened!

It’s official, there will be a 24-hour extension for entries to Needle In The Hay (NITH) 2025.

The new deadline offers a final chance for emerging artists worldwide to submit their work for a shot at a prize pool valued at over $50,000.

This annual competition has long been a launchpad for major Australian and New Zealand acts like Joan and the Giants, the 2024 winners, Spacey Jane, and Tones and I.

This year, for the first time, the competition has gone global, welcoming solo artists and bands from all over the world to submit a track that showcases their unique style.

The grand prize winner will see their single pressed onto 250 7-inch vinyl records by Zenith Records.

The massive prize pool also includes over $30,000 in professional audio gear from brands like Fender, Teenage Engineering, and Sennheiser.

Additional support includes a studio session for the top three artists at Happy’s Noise Machines Studio, courtesy of Mullet Wines, and custom band merchandise from Fresh Tees.

Australian and New Zealand artists can enter here, and international artists can enter here.

Don’t miss this final opportunity to get your music heard by industry professionals and take your career to the next stage.