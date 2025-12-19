Needle in the Hay Top 40 Nominations are in – now it’s up to the Judges

Meet the Needle in the Hay top 40.

Our latest Needle in the Hay vinyl competition has unearthed a treasure trove of talent! With over 1,600 entries from across Australia, New Zealand, and – this year for the first time – the world, emerging artists had a shot at a prize pool valued at over $50,000.

The annual competition has long been a launchpad for major Australian and New Zealand acts like Joan and the Giants (2024 winners), Spacey Jane, and Tones and I. This year, going global, the competition welcomed solo artists and bands from everywhere, all submitting tracks that showcase their unique style.

The grand prize winner will see their single pressed onto 250 7-inch vinyl records by Zenith Records, while the massive prize pool also includes over $50,000 in professional audio gear from brands like Fender, Teenage Engineering, Bastl, Gordon Smith Guitars, Heritage Guitars, Mono, Teisco, Atmos, and Sennheiser.

Additional major prizes come courtesy of Mullet Wines, with a studio session for the top three artists at Happy’s Noise Machines Studio, and custom band merchandise from Fresh Tees.

Here’s the complete top 40, from under-the-radar gems to standout acts:

A.P. Michaels, Alexia Parenzee, ASHWARYA, BADASSMUTHA, Barefoot Bowls Club, Bonniesongs, candynavia, CHEEKY LEASH, Dream Pony, Grace Chia, Hope D, Humming., JUNO, JUPiTA, LATE 90s, Left Cassette, Lemonsuckr, Lennon Cripe, Letters to Lions, Loosie Grind, Lottie McLeod, Luke Tyler Shelton, Manuela, Mathilde Anne, Miss June, Romanie, SOMA (female artist), Sophia Scott, St. South, Sunday Honey, TAB Family, th’ goodside, The Heart Shaped Aces, The Sols, Theia, Ūla, Wild Gloriosa, YNG ONE, Yung Milla, Zoe Lloyd.

With the nominations in, it’s now up to the judges to decide who will take home the vinyl, the gear, and the spotlight.

Stay tuned, this year’s Needle in the Hay is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet.