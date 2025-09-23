MONO Pedalboard + Case – Needle In The Hay 2025 Prize Spotlight

Keep your pedals safe, sound, and stage-ready with MONO’s sleek setup

A great pedal deserves a great home. Needle In The Hay 2025 winners will get the MONO Pedalboard rail (small) plus stealth club case, perfect for keeping your pedals secure, organized, and gig-ready.

Whether you’re playing backyard shows, festival stages, or recording at home, MONO’s pedalboard and case provide a sleek, durable platform for your gear.

Pair it with the Teisco Pedal Suite or your existing setup, and your sound will be as polished and versatile as your performance.

Add in studio time and vinyl pressing for your next single, and this setup isn’t just gear — it’s a complete artist upgrade, taking your music from bedroom demos to release-ready tracks.

AUS/NZ Artists: Enter here

International Artists: Enter here

Get your track in, get heard, and maybe walk away with a pedalboard that’ll make your mates jealous.

Stay connected to MONO here.