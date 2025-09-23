PinkPantheress Is Selling Her Wardrobe (Yes, Really)

PinkPantheress is letting fans bid on her personal wardrobe through a curated Pinterest board.

The British pop sensation PinkPantheress announced on X/Twitter that she’s selling some of her belongings via Pinterest. Each item links to an eBay listing, giving fans a chance to own a piece of her iconic style.

Her style, much like her music, is effortlessly nostalgic. Genuinely expressing her own aesthetic, over performative fashion.

In an era where hyper-online culture influences fans with micro-trends, paid sponsorships, and outfits designed more for likes than personal expression, PinkPantheress’ wardrobe remains true to herself.

Leaning into 2000s everyday fashion, tartan skirts, graphic tees, floral prints, and handbags that became a viral accessory after her Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 performance.

Without ever feeling like a calculated persona, her stylist, Milena Agbaba, keeps it authentic: high-end designer pieces meet everyday finds with clear nods to Y2K icons like Destiny’s Child and Girls Aloud.

“We don’t want it to feel like an ironic stage persona,” Agbaba told Vogue, ensuring every look is genuine.

The Pinterest board, dubbed the Fancy Closet Drop, features pieces linked to eBay auctions, letting fans bid on PinkPantheress’ real-life wardrobe. From tartan staples to graphic tees and playful prints, it’s a chance to own something straight out of her signature Y2K-meets-British-culture aesthetic.

Fans online have already coined nicknames and joked in true internet fashion with comments such as “PlaidPantheress” and “Imagine a plaid competition between her and Nardwuar.”

The humour perfectly captures how her love of tartan, British motifs, and everyday fashion resonates with fans while keeping things playful and approachable.

Whether you’re after a piece of nostalgia or just a chance to rock a handbag like PinkPantheress herself, this drop is not to be missed.

And for those wanting the full live experience, fans can catch her performing at Laneway Festival early next year, bringing her tartan, kitsch, and drum & bass energy to the stage.

Your closet (and playlist) will thank you. Check it out here.