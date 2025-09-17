Laneway Festival 2026 Drops Massive 21st Birthday Lineup

Laneway is going all out for its 21st – this is the summer festival moment you can’t miss.

Laneway Festival just turned 21 — and they’ve gifted us a lineup that’s pure summer chaos in the best way.

After years of being at the top of everyone’s wishlist, Chappell Roan is finally here, bringing her gothic fairytale pop universe for her first-ever Australian national tour — and a full 90-minute set. If that wasn’t enough,

Wolf Alice are back with an exclusive performance that’s bound to rip your heart out in the prettiest way possible.

Laneway’s 2026 bill is stacked with Laneway-only moments: Role Model’s bittersweet bangers, PinkPantheress’s glitchy internet-pop gold, Wet Leg’s cheeky indie chaos, and a rare joint set from Yung Lean & Bladee.

Add in Lucy Dacus, Alex G, BENEE, Cavetown, Mt. Joy, The Dare and rising stars like Malcolm Todd, Oklou, Wisp and Gigi Perez, and you’ve got a lineup that feels like a mixtape of your coolest mate’s dreams.

Local heroes Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Blusher, and Djanaba are here to keep the mosh pit proudly Aussie.

Laneway 2026 is bigger than ever — 35% more artists, a new East Coast stage, and a third of the lineup making their Aussie debut.

Pre-sale kicks off Tuesday 23 September (city-specific times via lanewayfestival.com), with general tickets dropping Wednesday 24 September at 10am AEST.