Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah confirmed as Sydney Writers’ Festival headliner

Sydney Writers’ Festival confirms Randa Abdel-Fattah to headline 2026 program.

The announcement comes just weeks after the collapse of Adelaide Writers’ Festival as a consequence of dropping Abdel-Fattah from the line-up – how’s that for payback?

Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah was set to speak at the Adelaide Writers’ Festival, until organisers decided her identity was too provocative following the Bondi Beach massacre and removed her from the line-up.

Abdel-Fattah expressed her disappointment, calling it an “outrageous linking of my identity and my presence with a terror attack that obviously had nothing to do with me or the Palestine movement.”

In the heated aftermath, many rallied around Abdel-Fattah, cancelling the festival and withdrawing support until ultimately the festival board splintered and resigned.

Now, Sydney Writers’ Festival has taken up the battle, positioning Abdel-Fattah as headliner for this year’s festival.

Festival chief executive Brooke Webb made the announcement this morning, stating “a festival like ours, which holds freedom of expression as a core value, is not going to be in the business of cancelling or censoring writers.”

The decision comes during a time of growing unrest in Sydney’s political environment.

Protests erupted last week at the arrival of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Sydney. Protestors suffered numerous injuries at the hands of NSW Police, whilst NSW Premier Chris Minns continues to defend these actions.

Chris Minns questioned the inclusion of Randa Abdel-Fattah in Newcastle Writers’ Festival, calling it a “real head scratcher,” going on to say “I don’t know why these organisations do it.”

Regardless of Minns’ bewilderment, Sydney Writers’ Festival has committed to honouring diverse opinions.

Webb went on to say, “readers can make up their own minds about what they would like to attend.”

Now weeks away from the Sydney Writers’ Festival program launch, it’s already shaping up to be a riveting festival.