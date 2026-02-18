Golden Hour announces set times and support acts for Crowded House

Here are the set times and support acts for Golden Hour with Crowded House

Bondi Beach will host the first-ever Golden Hour music event this Friday, 20 February, and organisers have released set times along with the local support acts. Gates open at 5pm.

The afternoon starts with Lucienne (5–5:30pm), a pop/soul singer whose 2025 debut The Same Death has already made an impression on Sydney audiences.

Her set is likely to set a mellow, intimate tone before the bigger acts take over.

Next up is Adam Newling (5:45–6:15pm), an indie songwriter whose work has earned him spots supporting Skegss, Amy Shark, and King Stingray.

His recent single ‘Foxtrap’ suggests a new direction for his music this year. “I couldn’t believe it when I got the call up—it feels very special to be opening for a show like this,” Newling says.

His set should land well on the beach stage, offering a focused, guitar-driven performance.

Thelma Plum follows from 6:45–7:30pm, bringing her signature mix of pop and folk-influenced tracks.

And then comes the headliner: Crowded House (8–9:45pm). Expect a set that blends the band’s classic catalogue with fan favourites, offering a familiar but celebratory finish as the evening winds down.

General Admission ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot in the standing-only area.

Picnic blankets are welcome, but chairs are not, keeping the focus on music and the communal beach atmosphere.

Golden Hour Live on Bondi Beach Set Times

Lucienne: 5–5:30 PM

Adam Newling: 5:45–6:15 PM

Thelma Plum 6:45–7:30 PM



Crowded House 8–9:45 PM

More info here.