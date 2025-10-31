Thelma Plum and Keli Holiday Call On Australians to #AUSIFY Their Feeds

Keli Holiday and Thelma Plum lead the charge urging Australians to take control of their feeds and support local music

Today marks the launch of#AUSIFY, a nationwide artist-led movement urging Australians to take control of their streaming algorithms and put homegrown music front and centre.

Spearheaded by beloved aussie artists Thelma Plum and Keli Holiday, the campaign encourages listeners to actively search for, stream and share local talent, giving Australian artists the recognition they deserve.

Coinciding with Ausmusic Month,#AUSIFY is designed to be more than a moment: it’s an ongoing movement aimed at celebrating the voices and communities that make Australian music unique.

A star-studded roster of local musicians, including artists from every corner of the country, are lending their support, along with managers, labels, promoters, festivals, radio, streaming platforms and other industry figures.

Central to the campaign is a hero launch film, showcasing a vibrant A-to-Z of Australian talent and highlighting the range of voices behind the movement.

Alongside this, the official #AUSIFY website offers playlists, guides and creative resources to help listeners fill their feeds with local music.

From discovering new acts to sharing favourites, the campaign gives Australians the tools to “Ausify” their algorithms and actively support the industry.

With hundreds of acts to be spotlighted throughout November and beyond,#AUSIFY is more than a hashtag, it’s a rallying cry for music fans to champion the incredible diversity of Australian talent.

It’s your turn: open your streaming app, search for a new Aussie artist, add them to your playlists and share your discoveries. Start today to #AUSIFY your feed and make Australian music impossible to ignore.

This Saturday, 1st November, Keli Holiday and Aussie music advocate Ash McGregor take over Bondi Beach Promenade from 8:30am for the interactive pop-up Ausify The Aux.

Step up, plug in, and play your favourite Aussie track–it’s more than a morning stroll; it’s a city-wide celebration of homegrown music.