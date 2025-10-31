New Music Friday featuring Dean Brady, The Belair Lip Bombs, and Wendsday

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

Dean Brady – Dean’s Home

Rising Aussie R&B star Dean Brady debuts with Dean’s Home, a smooth, groove-soaked reflection on love and identity. Drawing from Motown classics while carving his own lane, Brady’s swooning vocals and honest storytelling make this a mixtape that’s all kinds of perfect.

The Belair Lip Bombs – Again

The Belair Lip Bombs step up with Again, a polished alt-rock blast that proves they’re no longer just a corner-venue act. Gutsy, melodic, and fiercely individual, the album is equal parts power-pop punch and reflective depth. Their Aussie tour next year promises sweaty, raucous nights in all the right rooms.

LOS LEO – I Miss You

Adelaide’s LOS LEO delivers a lockdown-born ode to long-distance friendship on I Miss You. Pop-driven, tender, and nostalgic, the track captures connection and longing with shimmering melodies that linger long after the last note.

wendsday – I’m Fine Thanks

Sydney’s wendsday turns suburban malaise and internet ennui into art-rock brilliance. I’m Fine Thanks is sharp, strange, and addictive–skewering digital life and existential dread with lush production and brutally honest lyrics. It’s the soundtrack for a world always scrolling.

Jessica Leigh – Drunk Ex

From Auckland, Jessica Leigh nails indie-pop heartbreak on Drunk Ex. Soft, intimate, and soaring, it balances fragility with catchy hooks. Self-produced perfection that feels both raw and effortlessly relatable—she’s one to watch.

2charm – paris (to get you out my head)

A summer-drenched, Ibiza-ready delight. 2charm blends crisp pianos, yearning vocals, and warped textures on paris, landing somewhere between dreamy escapism and euphoric club energy.

Clare Perrott – Biting On The Hand

Perth’s Clare Perrott brings sunlit Americana to life with Biting On The Hand. Banjo, fuzzy guitars, and cathartic choruses mix nostalgia with playful joy, while her soaring vocals invite both cheer and sighs in equal measure.

Streless – Orange Waves

Wollongong’s Streless rides jangly, melodic indie-rock vibes on Orange Waves. Bright guitars and breezy vocals conjure sunlit afternoons and care-free energy. On top of that it’s the kind of track that sneaks into your head and refuses to leave.

Brite Boy – Duis

Andre de Ruyter, a.k.a. Brite Boy, drifts into introspective indie-folk with Duis. Hushed guitars and soft keys create diary-like intimacy, balancing vulnerability with quiet confidence—a tender, wistful listen that lingers.

Lucy Sugerman – Native Tongue

Canberra’s Lucy Sugerman delivers intimate folk-pop with sticky hooks and subtle bite. Native Tongue balances heartbreak and growth, pulling listeners deep into her reflective, utterly addictive world—an unstoppable force in Aussie indie.

