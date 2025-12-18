KARRAK’s ‘no 1 like u’: An anthem of Yearning from the Heart of Boodja

A love letter to more than just the genre.

Rubibi boodja (Broome) artist KARRAK crafts music that is as deeply personal as it is resonant.

Born an Yinhawangka and Noongar man, his journey, from a GarageBand-obsessed high schooler to a dedicated producer, speaks to a profound sonic evolution.

The name KARRAK, gifted by his Pop and meaning the red-tailed black cockatoo, signifies a connection to Country and legacy.

After a pivotal rave introduced him to Drum and Bass, lockdown became a crucible for honing his craft, leading to the birth of his “lighter side” project, KARRAK.

His latest single, ‘no 1 like u’, released on his own Hella Sacred Records, is a crystalline example of this refined vision, a track born from the moment he realised he “might be kinda not bad at this music stuff.”

Sonically, ‘no 1 like u’ is a shimmering, emotive house track. Built around a discovered vocal sample that instantly evoked a specific person, the song is, in his own slightly embarrassed admission, “a love letter.”

The production is both polished and warm, with pulsing basslines and radiant synth work that cradles the yearning in the ethereal vocal hooks.

It has a spacious, dreamlike quality to it that feels simultaneously intimate and expansive. KARRAK frames the track as a deliberate counter to modern digital disconnect, stating, “I wholeheartedly believe that we as a people need to yearn again.”

In an age of instant messaging, the song is an ode to the ache of longing, the beautiful frustration of desire that isn’t immediately satisfied. It’s a feeling first, a sentiment he hopes can help listeners “feel something properly.”

In this mission, he succeeds unequivocally. ‘no 1 like u’ is a soulful pulse from an artist beautifully blending his personal narrative, cultural roots, and a universal emotional truth.