Latitude 32 honours Country and community in its new Wonnarua Range

Latitude 32 Wines has launched a new series of wines with artwork by Wonnarua artist Brooklyn Burgess

Pokolbin is wine country, it’s where we head for sun-soaked vineyards, long lunches, and the kind of wine that tastes like it belongs to the land.

Now, Latitude 32 Wines is giving us a reason to pause and really listen to that land with the launch of its Wonnarua Range, made in collaboration with the Wonnarua Nation Aboriginal Corporation.

The wines celebrate grapes, and they celebrate Country itself. Each bottle features artwork by Wonnarua artist Brooklyn Burgess, capturing pathways, watercourses, and cultural stories that have existed long before vines were planted.

Founder Emma White says it best: “Wine begins with the land that made it possible… the real beginning of every bottle we make is the care, knowledge, and connection the Wonnarua People have for this Country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latitude 32 (@latitude32wines)

It’s a full-circle moment for the Hunter Valley winery. Ten percent of profits from the Wonnarua Range go straight back to the Aboriginal Land Council, supporting cultural, environmental, and community initiatives.

It’s a tangible way to honour the people whose stewardship of the land stretches back thousands of years.

The first releases are a Pinot Noir and a Chardonnay, sourced from the 46-year-old Duck Hollow Vineyard.

Every bottle is a nod to the soil, the story, and the spirit of Wonnarua Country.

The wines are available now via Latitude 32’s cellar door and website, giving everyone the chance to taste a connection that runs far deeper than the glass.