Djanaba on Did I Stutter?, growing up on Country, and what’s next

‘Making music that actually means something’ – Djanaba on their debut, Country, and upcoming shows

A proud Queer Bundjalung artist, Djanaba is carving out their own space with a sound that’s bold, direct, and unapologetically them.

Raised between the Hunter Valley and Sydney’s inner west, they bring a strong sense of place and connection to everything they create.

Their debut Did I Stutter? unfolds like a coming-of-age story, tracing the messy lessons and quiet triumphs of your twenties with grace and bite.

Known for direct honesty, euphoric production, and fearless expression, they’re redefining what it means to be a pop artist on their own terms.

Fresh off a nomination for the NSW First Nations Music Prize, Djanaba’s keeping the momentum going with shows at Akala Newman’s Dark Pop Dance Party on November 20, Heaps Gay on November 29, and Laneway Festival 2026.

Thoughtful, grounded, and fiercely real, Djanaba is just getting started.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

DJANABA: Honestly I got back early this morning from an overnight shift, so I’ve been sleeping and then trying to get some admin work done.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you live — what do you love most about it?

DJANABA: I live in the inner west / Marrickville for nosey bastards. I grew up in the Hunter Valley, but my mum was born in Woolloomooloo.

I’ve been in and out of Sydney since l was little, but l love knowing that my family have been living in Sydney/Warrane for four generations, maybe even more it makes me feel really connected to this Country.

HAPPY: With your debut finally out in the world, Did I Stutter?, you’ve called it your “how-to guide on figuring shit out in your early twenties.” What were the biggest lessons or moments that shaped the record for you?

DJANABA: Learning/creating are one and the same for me personally. I think creating this project really cemented how creating music really makes me heal, and now l have a digital diary of all the lessons l’ve learnt to try and share how normal those things are.

HAPPY: And what did you learn from that process that you carry with you in everyday life now?

DJANABA: Music can make a difference. I think across the world there is so much going on, and it honestly makes me so frustrated and angry.

I want to know how l can help/make a difference, and sometimes we can’t. Music has literally been my escape, it helps me validate my own feelings and also talk about shit that matters.

HAPPY: You’re nominated for the NSW First Nations Music Prize — what does that recognition mean to you at this stage in your career?

DJANABA: It’s honestly such an incredible acknowledgement of this project, and everything l have released.

It’s also so crazy being put in a category of such an incredible group of Black Artists and Creators, it feels outlandish for my music to be included, but also so humbling.

HAPPY: What’s next? Any dream collabs, new sounds, or big goals on the horizon?

DJANABA: I’m just excited to release new music. l’ve got some major collabs coming out, and l’m excited for this new stuff to be heard.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

DJANABA: Being surrounded by people l love. Being on Country, my community, and sharing kindness/empowerment with other people!!