Robyn is back with Dopamine, her first solo single in seven years

Robyn returns with Dopamine, delivering unmistakable synth-pop and the emotional depth fans know and love her for.

Swedish pop legend Robyn is back, hitting the dance floor once again with her first solo single in seven years, Dopamine.

Teaming up with longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund, who co-wrote and produced the track, Robyn continues the creative partnership that has defined her signature sound.

Lyrically and conceptually, Dopamine explores the push-and-pull between emotion and chemistry. As Robyn explains, “The doubleness of Dopamine is having an emotion that is super real, super strong, intense… and at the same time knowing that this is just a biological process in my body.”

Musically, the song blends her recognizable synth-pop with pulsating rhythms and club-ready production, all while maintaining a subtle emotional undercurrent where grief and joy intertwine, a hallmark of her career.

One Swedish reviewer noted that while the song doesn’t radically reinvent her sound, it elevates it: “The most surprising thing about ‘Dopamine’ is instead how much Robyn it sounds.”

This release marks her first new solo material since her 2018 album Honey, signaling a new chapter in her career. Rumors suggest a ninth studio album has already been completed with Åhlund, making Dopamine a tantalizing preview of what’s to come.

Robyn has long been celebrated for creating pop music that is more than just beat and glitter; hers is music of feeling, depth, release, and catharsis, and this new single continues that tradition.

For longtime fans, Dopamine is both familiar and invigorating. Robyn’s voice is unmistakably hers—clear, precise, and emotionally charged—while the production feels sleek, modern, and full of energy.

It reassures listeners that she is still in command of the emotional dance floor, delivering a song that is cathartic, moving, and undeniably Robyn.

Dopamine may not radically reinvent her sound, but it marks a powerful and highly anticipated return, leaving fans excited for the next chapter in her musical journey.