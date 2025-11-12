Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to lifelong friend and bandleader Cleto Escobedo III

Jimmy Kimmel’s longtime collaborator and childhood friend Cleto Escobedo III has passed away aged 59. The saxophonist and bandleader, known to millions as the musical heartbeat of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had been part of the show since its very first episode in 2003.

Kimmel announced the news on social media, writing: “Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement.”

He continued: “Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”

Kimmel opened his show last night with an emotional monologue honouring his friend, visibly holding back tears as he spoke about their decades-long bond.

Before joining Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Escobedo had built an impressive career as a touring musician, performing with Paula Abdul on her Forever Your Girl tour in the late 80s and later appearing alongside Earth, Wind & Fire and Marc Anthony.

Paula Abdul remembered him as “pure light and soul,” writing: “The moment I heard him play, I knew I had to hire him. His talent and energy were undeniable.”

Other tributes have poured in from across the entertainment world, with Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet calling Escobedo “awesome” and sending love to his family.

Cleto Escobedo III’s warmth, humour and musicianship helped define the spirit of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for over two decades — a friendship and collaboration that became one of late-night TV’s most enduring partnerships.