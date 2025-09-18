Jimmy Kimmel Live! suspended following ‘insensitive’ comments

Kimmel’s comments in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death have led to his suspension

The popular late night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel’s show has been indefinitely suspended, following comments he made that were deemed insensitive.



The American Broadcasting Company, who has hosted ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for over 20 years has pulled the show following a comment made by Kimmel about the recently assassinated, right-wing personality Charlie Kirk.

The host claimed that the right was using the murder as a way to ‘score political points,’ stating that between the finger pointing, there was grieving. He then accused USA Vice President JD Vance of quickly accusing the left of the assassination with no evidence.



Much of the United States television channels are owned by a company called Nexstar, which reacted quickly to Kimmel’s comments, with their president, Alfred Jones, condemning them as “offensive and insensitive.”



“Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time,” Jones said.



“We have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail,”



Kimmel has not yet issued a public statement about the matter, but many key figures in American politics have come out in support of him, including California’s Governor Gavin Newsom who made a post to X calling the cancellation an affront to free speech and claiming “they are censoring you in real time.”