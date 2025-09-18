Needle In The Hay 2025 Adds Atmos Handmade Guitar Straps to the Prize Pool

Trust the Kiwis – Atmos straps are not only beautiful, but they bring rock‑solid reliability to NITH 2025

The prizes for Needle In The Hay 2025 just got even sweeter — we’re stoked to welcome Atmos, a small, family-run business from Akaroa, New Zealand, who craft some of the most beautiful handmade guitar straps you’ll ever sling over your shoulder.

Founded by Alex, with partner Emma and daughter Bowie, Atmos was born from one guitarist’s quest for the perfect strap — something robust, stylish, and built to last.

Each strap is crafted with care, from the reinforced leather ends to the sturdy stitching, and tested on stage to make sure they won’t let you down mid-set.

Atmos aren’t just about function, either. Their designs merge Alex’s background in conservation and ecology with music culture, resulting in their unique NZ Wildlife series — straps that celebrate Aotearoa’s natural beauty while keeping your instrument secure.

With Atmos in the mix, this year’s winner will not only sound great but look great on stage too — rocking a strap that’s nailed design, comfort, and staying power.

