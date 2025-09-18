Russo Unleashes a “Feminine Cry for Clarity”

The South Western Sydney artist blends English and Italian in a powerful cry against gaslighting.

South Western Sydney’s genre-defying artist Russo returns with a powerful new single, ‘Impazzire.’

Marking a pivotal moment in her career, the track is her first to weave her Italian heritage into her music, sung in both English and Italian.

Drawing inspiration from the cinematic drama of films like Malena and her upbringing surrounded by unapologetically expressive Italian women, Russo crafts a hauntingly beautiful cry for clarity.

The song explores the emotional chaos of being gaslit, masterfully balancing raw vulnerability with defiant power.

With a history of acclaimed collaborations and a voice that resonates beyond genre, Russo continues to build her rich, cinematic universe, inviting listeners into a world where nothing is held back.

Happy: What’d you get up to today?

Russo: Today I worked because I’m a working class woman. Then I attended a dance fitness class because I love to dance and then I did some singing practice.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

Russo: I’m from South Western Sydney! Well, I was born and grew up there. What I love about it is probably the diverse culture (good food) and the rural/more country parts are nice and new and spread out!

I’m living in the North Shore now which is beautiful but sometimes I miss the food out west haha.

Happy: ‘Impazzire’ is your first song to feature Italian. What was the catalyst for bringing your heritage language into your music now?

Russo: Honestly it’s strange that I never did previously! My friend actually put the thought in my head when she said “you should sing in Italian” then the next song I wrote it just happened.

I love singing in different languages, but I love my Italian heritage so much and grew up listening and singing along to Italian music and film because of my dad, so it was bound to happen.

I thought It could be cool to incorporate the two languages in a song and it all came together with the vibe, character and visuals of the song.

Happy: The song deals with the emotional chaos of being gaslit. Was this drawn from a personal experience, and what was it like channeling that into your art?

Russo: Yeah I think we’ve all had some form of that experience, unfortunately. I definitely have had some, even if it’s minimal compared to others.

I also drew from the collective, hearing so many stories of people who have been through that.

It kind of just came together subconsciously, I didn’t mean for that to be the theme, but that came through, but if felt like a release because one side it’s vulnerable but on the other side I’m kinda confronting the subject by asking the question in the lyric “Is this how it’s gonna go down?”

That power of demanding an answer and resolve. The Italian women I grew up around are unapologetically expressive with class, so that inspires me and I wanted that to come through in the song as well.

Happy: What does the word “Impazzire” mean to you personally, beyond its direct translation of “to go crazy”?

Russo: I think the depth behind it is feeling unresolved and frustrated in certain situations where you deserve truth and how that can make you feel understandably emotional.

Happy: Having collaborated with such diverse producers, from Harts to house producers, what do you look for in a creative partnership?

Russo: I look for open mindedness because I have a wide range of inspirations, being open to learn and exchange ideas, someone who understands my vision and has big ideas like me, is passionate and a good soul.

Happy: With this new single, what is the primary emotion or message you hope listeners take away from ‘Impazzire’?

Russo: I want them to feel the expression of both vulnerability and power. Not to be ashamed of your emotions and empowerment for the respect you deserve.

Happy: With the single out September 12th, what’s next for Russo? Can we expect more music or live shows soon?

Russo: Yes! I’m writing more and hope to release more music soon. There’s so much I want to create. I’m performing at a fun house party gig in September also!

Happy: If you could score an existing movie, what would it be and why?

Russo: That’s so hard! Haha. All the movies I like have great scores. Ok, any Batman film because it’s dark, moody and grand.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Russo: Singing, dancing, creating, passion, chihuahuas, getting glammed up, aliens, justice and simple beautiful things in life, and of course dreaming.