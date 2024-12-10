Lana Del Rey keeps it real presenting Jack Antonoff with Producer of the Decade award

Lana Del Rey has built a reputation for being refreshingly open, both in her music and in her public life.

Lana Del Rey’s candid approach is a big part of why fans feel so connected to her. Recently, during a speech honouring Jack Antonoff as Variety’s Producer of the Decade, she revealed how his relationship with Margaret Qualley influenced her own marriage to Jeremy Dufrene.

“I’m grateful for the example he gave me in his marriage” she shared, calling his marriage an example of honest love that helped her beat what she calls the “singer’s curse” of finding a partner outside the industry.

“I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he’s a big reason why I waited so long to get married, and why I met my amazing husband.”

“I feel like there’s a singers’ curse around meeting an honest partner who has no skin in the game, no dog in the race,” Del Rey shared. “It’s super nerve-wracking to hold on to an innocent perception of how things could go when you’re in an industry where maybe your values and your morals don’t quite match up with what’s going on. Especially when people think you probably don’t have any morals or values.”

Lana Del Rey reflected on the messy reality of her first Grammy nomination, sharing how Jack Antonoff convinced her to stay an extra five days after his wedding to Margaret Qualley to submit a song. “I didn’t know how to do it, I really didn’t,” she admitted, offering a candid behind-the-scenes look at the process.

She also recalled their first meeting, where Antonoff invited her to his home studio “you should come to my home studio, I think we could write something really amazing.”

Teasing his finances and his bougie Brooklyn home, she joked, “Jack has more marble, more herringbone floors, more farmhouse sinks, more car elevator lifts in Brooklyn than I can ever imagine.”