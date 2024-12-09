Check it out: Pharrell Williams reopens Notre Dame with ‘Happy’

Pharrell Williams brings a serious dose of gospel joy to Notre Dame Cathedral’s reopening

Pharrell Williams brought pure magic to the reopening of Paris’ iconic Notre Dame Cathedral this past Saturday (December 7), performing his smash hit ‘Happy’ alongside a powerhouse gospel choir.

The historic moment marked the first major event at the 850-year-old landmark since the devastating fire in 2019 that destroyed its roof and shocked the world.

The reopening ceremony wasn’t just a nod to history but a testament to resilience, featuring a star-studded lineup that included Marion Cotillard, Clara Luciani, Angélique Kidjo, legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma, pianists Lang Lang and Khatia Buniatishvili, organist Olivier Latry, and renowned opera singers like Nadine Sierra and Pretty Yende. Political heavyweights like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and even Prince William were among the global dignitaries gathered to honour Notre Dame’s phoenix-like return.

Pharrell’s performance was a standout moment, transforming the gothic cathedral into a space of unfiltered joy. Accompanied by the soulful harmonies of the choir, he delivered ‘Happy’ with an infectious energy that felt both reverent and celebratory—a perfect tribute to a building that symbolizes endurance and unity.

For Pharrell, it was more than just a performance. It was a moment that turned music into a unifying force and reminded the world that even in the face of destruction, there’s always room for hope and renewal.

The night may have been about Notre Dame, but Pharrell? He just made history of his own.