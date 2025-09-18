Cheeky Leash drop new single and announce 13-date tour, including Wanderer Festival

‘Change’ is the latest effort from the ‘Gong-based four-piece

Wollongong-based indie band, Cheeky Leash, have unveiled their brand new single ‘Change,’ and they’re going on a huge Australian tour to support it.



Cheeky Leash is a band that is quickly cementing themselves into the highly talented list of huge indie-acts that Australia has to offer. This year they’ve already released their debut EP The Burrow which has since garnered over a million streams.

Now, Cheeky Leash returns with a brand new single ‘Change.’ Those in the know are familiar with the band’s incredible ability to craft unforgettable, earworm-ey melodies and this breezy indie track is no exception. The beauty in the melody is contrasted with lyrics that touch on the struggles of the ‘day-to-day’ at the moment. More specifically, they look at how society has changed as a response to the current struggles with the cost of living crisis.



“The song ‘Change’ is rooted in the cost of living crisis and reflects how society has become so focused on getting ahead that we’ve lost a sense of connection with each other.” said the band.



Cheeky Leash has also released a music video for ‘Change,’ set to the backdrop of the beautiful Gerroa coast which was directed by Brendan Palmer and filmed by Film for Frank.



For fans who want to see the band live, you’re in luck. Cheeky Leash has announced a massive 13-date tour of the country, including an appearance at Wanderer Fest on the 4th of October.



Tickets to the Cheeky Leash tour are available now.






