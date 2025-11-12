Party in the Paddock 2026: Line-up unveiled

The festival returns to Tasmania with over 180 acts and a stacked four-day line-up.

The highly anticipated 2026 edition of Party in the Paddock has just dropped its lineup. Set for 5–8 February at Quercus Park in Carrick, Lutruswita/Tasmania

Could you think of a better way to kick off the new year than dancing barefoot in a Tasmanian paddock, sun on your face, your best mates by your side? Lucky for us, Party in the Paddock is back with a line-up that reads like a summer fever dream. Headliners include Ocean Alley, The Veronicas and UK disco-pop icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor, alongside US dance duo SOFI TUKKER.

Over four days, more than 180 artists will take over six stages, proof that this isn’t just a festival, it’s a full-blown pilgrimage for music lovers.

The lineup bounces across genres like a perfectly curated playlist ranging from indie, pop, electronic, punk, and everything in between.

Ball Park Music are in the mix, fresh off supporting Oasis, while Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde pulls double duty as his solo project Keli Holiday. There’s grit from RedHook and In Hearts Wake for the heavier heads, and a wave of next-gen talent like Mia Wray, The Belair Lip Bombs and Gut Health ready to crash the paddock with fresh energy.

Party in the Paddock has never just been about the music.

Between sets, punters can drift between comedy, live podcasts, artist talks and immersive art installations or slow it down with meditation and yoga sessions when the morning haze hits. It’s that rare kind of festival that feels both wild and grounded, stitched together by good tunes, good people and that unmistakable Tassie magic.

Party in the Paddock returns to Quercus Park from February 5–8, 2026.

A four-day celebration of music, art and connection set against Tasmania’s rolling hills.

With over 180 acts and a lineup that spans genres and generations, it’s shaping up to be one of the country’s most anticipated summer festivals. Pre-sale registrations are open now, with general tickets on sale from November 18 via the Party in the Paddock website.

