Benson Boone Reacts to Grammy Snub

Pop Sensation Benson Boone fires back at the 2026 Grammy Awards snub with tongue- in- cheek flair and a lyric he insists was “pure genius”.

The 2026 Grammy nominations came and went, and yet somehow, Benson Boone’s Mystical Magical didn’t make the cut. Instead of sulking, the pop singer spun disappointment into a light hearted fun. Giving fans exactly the chaotic self- awareness they love him for.

Could you think of a better way to process heartbreak than turning it into a meme? Boone certainly couldn’t. Hours after the nominations dropped, he shared a glowing selfie to his Instagram Story, eyes wide and captioned with: “Can’t believe moonbeam ice cream didn’t get a Grammy nom.”

A quick follow-up sealed the joke. “It’s literally pure lyrical genius.” Whether you laughed or cringed, the bit worked: within hours, screenshots were everywhere, and Boone’s fans were quoting his words like scripture.

The snub came despite a blockbuster year for Boone. His album American Heart debuted near the top of the charts back in June, with multiple singles breaking into the Hot 100. ‘Mystical Magical’ the song now at the centre of his “moonbeam ice cream” moment, became one of his biggest streaming hits, praised for its glossy hooks and unabashed sincerity. Still, when the Recording Academy revealed its list on November 7, Boone’s name was nowhere to be found.

Instead of bitterness, he leaned into the outcome. A move that feels quintessentially Benson Boone. It’s the same self-deprecating humour that’s shaped his online persona since Beautiful Things first catapulted him into fame. Fans rallied behind him in the comments, joking that the Grammys “clearly don’t understand dairy-based lyricism.” Boone, meanwhile, stayed quiet after his initial post, seemingly content to let the joke live on without him.

In a year dominated by heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny, Benson Boone might not be walking the red carpet, but he’s still winning hearts (and timelines). His response to the snub is peak pop star levity: part wit, part charm, and entirely his own brand of self-aware showmanship. If Mystical Magical didn’t earn a Grammy, at least it gave us “moonbeam ice cream” a lyric destined for meme-immortality.

Check out the 2026 Grammy Nominations here.