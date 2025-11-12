The Night Sky is Peaking – Here’s when and where to catch the Southern and Northern Lights

Auroras are lighting up skies across both hemispheres. Here’s where you can see them, and the best times to catch the Southern and Northern Lights.

If you’ve looked up lately, you might’ve noticed the sky putting on a show.

Right now, auroras are visible in both hemispheres — from Australia’s southern skies to the northern reaches of Norway, Canada, and Alaska.

Australia: The Southern Lights Are Stretching Further North

Down under, the Aurora Australis is lighting up skies beyond its usual Tasmanian range. Recent solar storms have pushed the lights as far north as Victoria, South Australia, and even glimpses over Sydney and Perth. The show is strongest just after sunset and before dawn, and dark, open spaces give the clearest view. Colours range from green to pink and violet, slowly moving across the southern horizon.

The North: Aurora Borealis in the Arctic

Up north, the Aurora Borealis is active across Norway, Iceland, Canada, and Alaska. The lights are best seen on clear, dark nights, late evening to early morning, with winter months offering the longest viewing windows. Swirls of green, red, and purple paint the sky, creating patterns that feel timeless and quietly impressive.

Where and When to Catch the Auroras

Australia: Tasmania is still the most reliable spot, but southern states can see the lights during strong solar activity. Avoid city lights for the best view.

Northern Hemisphere: Tromsø (Norway), Iceland, and Yukon (Canada) are prime spots. Winter nights with minimal moonlight give the clearest display.

Pro Tip: Geomagnetic storms from solar flares push auroras further from the poles. Apps and websites track forecasts so you can time your viewing.

Auroras in both hemispheres at the same time are rare, but solar activity right now is making it happen. Whether you’re chasing the Southern Lights in Tasmania or the Northern Lights in the Arctic, the sky is offering a natural display worth pausing for.

In short: don’t scroll past the night sky tonight. These lights are free, fleeting, and definitely worth staying up for.