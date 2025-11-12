Menulog is closing in Australia – here’s what you need to know

Menulog is shutting down this month, here’s what it means for customers, riders, and restaurants

Australian‑born Menulog launched in 2006 and became a familiar name in food delivery. Now, the company is calling time on its Australian operations.

The parent company, Just Eat Takeaway.com, confirmed Menulog will cease taking orders in Australia as of midnight 26 November 2025.

What It Means for Stakeholders

Customers: If you’ve got vouchers or credits in the Menulog app, you’ll want to use them before the platform shuts orders.

Couriers & Riders: Thousands of delivery riders who used Menulog’s platform will be affected. While roughly 120 staff receive redundancy packages, gig riders don’t have the same protections and are only eligible for a four‑week voluntary payment if they meet criteria.

Restaurants & Partners: For restaurants relying on Menulog’s network, this creates a gap. They’ll need to pivot to other delivery platforms if they haven’t already.

Industry Impact: The exit underlines how tight competition is in the delivery‑app space in Australia. With Menulog leaving, major players like Uber Eats and DoorDash remain dominant.

Why Is Menulog Leaving?

According to statements and analyst commentary, the decision comes down to several factors:

Ongoing “challenging circumstances” in the Australian market, making profitability tough.

Regulatory and employment‑model pressures, especially given changes in gig work rules in Australia. Analysts point to the difficulty of competing in an evolving labour & compliance landscape.

A strategic shift by the parent company to focus on other markets where they can scale more effectively.

What You Should Do (If You Use Menulog)

If you have any credits, vouchers or unused deals — use them now or transfer before 26 November if possible.

If you’re a rider working on the Menulog network — check whether you qualify for any payments or support.

If you’re a restaurant partner: review your delivery strategy and ensure you’re covered with alternate services ahead of the shutdown date.

It’s a notable moment for Australia’s gig‑economy & food‑delivery scene: after nearly 20 years, Menulog is stepping back.

While the convenience of app‑based meals won’t vanish, this change may shift how those services are delivered behind the scenes.