AC/DC full setlist, start times & support acts

See the full setlist and start times from AC/DC’s latest tour.

AC/DC are back on Aussie soil, and the roar of the crowd at their Melbourne Cricket Ground show on 12 November 2025 proved why stadiums are their natural playground.

Doors opened at 5 pm for early entry, with the support acts The Casanovas, and Amyl & The Sniffers hitting the stage from 6 pm, giving fans a chance to settle in before the main event.

By 8:30 pm, the lights dimmed and the unmistakable roar of If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) kicked off a powerhouse set that kept the audience on their feet for more than two hours.

From classic anthems like Back in Black and Highway to Hell to a surprise throwback with Jailbreak, the band delivered everything fans could hope for, and then some.

Here’s a look at AC/DC‘s full setlist from Melbourne, including what you can expect at the rest of their Aussie shows.

AC/DC Setlist 2025

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) Back in Black Demon Fire Shot Down in Flames Thunderstruck Have a Drink on Me Hells Bells Shot in the Dark Stiff Upper Lip Highway to Hell Shoot to Thrill Sin City Jailbreak — surprise inclusion after 34 years. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap High Voltage Let There Be Rock

Encore