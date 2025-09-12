Marrickville Gets Its Own Big Thing: The 10-Metre Grifter Beer Can

In the name of all things big – you know how it goes, the pineapple, prawns, sheep… Marrickville gets a 10-metre beer can

Marrickville just got an oversized icon – thanks to the legends over at Grifter Brewing Co.

The brewery has transformed a functioning grain silo into the Inner West’s first ever ‘Big Thing’: a 10-metre, 30-tonne replica of their best-selling Grifter Pale Ale, affectionately dubbed The Big Orange Goblin.

Following in the proud Aussie tradition of giant fruit, prawns, and prawns-on-fruit hybrids (we see you, Big Banana, Big Prawn, Big Merino), the Goblin joins a quirky national hall of fame dedicated to celebrating local pride, community spirit, and a healthy dose of humour.

Part art installation, part love letter to the local brewing scene, the giant beer can celebrates not just Grifter’s Pale Ale, but also why the brewery is so beloved – consistent, approachable, and deeply rooted in the Inner West.

Locals are already lining up to strike their best poses, with a photo competition rewarding the most creative snap of the monument – because what’s a Big Thing without a little social media fun?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grifter Brewing Co. (@thegrifterbrewingco)

Beer, community, and sheer scale – Marrickville’s newest icon has it all, and it’s ready to take its place alongside Australia’s legendary oversized landmarks.