New Music Friday featuring Phantastic Ferniture, Parcels and the Late 90s

New Music Friday

Another Friday comes to pass and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends!

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you. Here’s what’s spinning.

Phantastic Ferniture

Julia Jacklin and co return with two sparkling garage-pop singles, their first since 2018. ‘Change My Mind’ and ‘Dare to Fall in Love’ crackle with the band’s trademark chemistry, catchy hooks, and unpretentious joy, written on tour and ready to light up their upcoming Christmas Extravaganza shows.

RISSA

Sydney R&B artist RISSA returns with cinematic heartbreak on “FALL OUT.” Rain-soaked piano, lush vocal layers, and hard-hitting beats weave an intimate story of love lost and resilience. Recorded at Marrickville’s Offbeat Studios with Edy Liu, it’s a heartbreak anthem that’s equal parts fragile, powerful, and effortlessly immersive.

Emma Swift

Nashville-based Emma Swift turns trauma into art on The Resurrection Game. Blending folk, Americana, and indie rock, she delivers luminous vocals and poetic songwriting that explore fragility, recovery, and redemption. The album is a deeply personal statement, transforming grief into beauty, and reaffirming Swift’s place among contemporary songwriting luminaries.

Sunny Luwe

Sunny Luwe spreads warmth and optimism with her new single. Mixing pop, soul, and country, “It Won’t Be Long Til I See You Again” channels grief into hope, inspired by a friend’s loss. With lush melodies and anthemic choruses, it’s a life-affirming, heart-soothing track that leaves you smiling through the pain.

LATE 90s

Perth alt-rockers LATE 90s confront inner turmoil on “Low.” A raw, gritty exploration of self-loathing, defeat, and the search for self-love, the track balances heaviness with hope. Its visceral energy and emotional honesty mark it as a standout moment, a cathartic glimpse into the messy humanity at the heart of their sound.

MONGEEYA

Boorloo’s First Nations rockers MONGEEYA unleash “Sea,” a gritty garage-rock anthem steeped in heritage and frustration. Frontman Zac James tackles colonists, exes, and toxic societal pressures, while the band’s live energy shines through. Part protest, part catharsis, “Sea” is unapologetic, feral, and impossible not to shout along to with your mates.

SELVE

Gold Coast six-piece SELVE drop Breaking Into Heaven, the first full-length by an Aboriginal artist recorded at Abbey Road. Cinematic, rebellious, and grand in scope, tracks like “Leading Man Lost” blend stadium-rock swagger with First Nations storytelling. It’s subversive, celebratory, and boldly reclaims space for voices too often ignored.

Normal Behaviour

Adelaide’s Normal Behaviour hit back with “Famous,” a pulsating rock track that’s both catchy and cathartic. Written amid reflections on chasing success, the song pairs raw emotional honesty with irresistible hooks. After touring North America, the band’s refined sound and unfiltered approach position them as a standout act in the Australian rock scene.

Parcels

Parcels share “Sorry,” a reflective prelude to their upcoming album LOVED. Nylon guitars, subtle pop textures, and ambiguous apologies fuse personal and universal themes. Euphoric yet introspective, it balances celebratory energy with emotional depth, showcasing the band’s knack for turning individual journeys into a shared, immersive musical world.

Mitch Tambo

First Nations powerhouse Mitch Tambo transforms Junior Senior’s classic into a vibrant, dance-floor-ready anthem. Layered with Gamilaraay language and modern production, “Move Your Feet” is an irresistible celebration of joy, cultural pride, and connection. It’s feel-good pop that unites generations, now featuring in the Prime Video series Top End Bub.

