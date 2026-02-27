Free event at Grifter Brewing Co. this International Women’s Day

Grifter Brewing Co. launches a new lager for International Women’s Day, with all profits to local charities and an all-women DJ lineup.

Grifter is already well known for turning heads with the Big Orange Goblin, the 10-metre, 30-tonne silo in Marrickville that’s become the Inner West’s largest homage to a Pale Ale.

But this Sunday, March 8, Grifter is turning Marrickville ruby red for International Women’s Day with the launch of their 2026 limited-edition Ruby Moon Red Lager.

From 3PM, Grifter will open their doors for a free launch event, with all profits from Ruby Moon supporting Lou’s Place and The Gender Centre.

The festivities include an all-women DJ lineup – Mazzacles, Tarj, Sara and Crescendoll – plus a one-day-only pizza special, both helping to raise funds for the cause.

Behind the scenes, Grifter’s female and nonbinary staff have led every stage, from recipe to event planning.

Ruby Moon features local, female- and gender-diverse-grown hops from Ryefield Hops, with artwork by Melbourne’s Mimi Libro.

Music, craft, cause — and the Big Orange Goblin keeping watch — it’s a celebration you don’t want to miss.