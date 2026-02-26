Pacific Avenue brought their signature indie-rock energy to our studio for a special Live from Happy session, delivering a powerhouse performance of their track ‘Eat Me Alive.’

Hailing from Gerringong, the quartet, who saw their debut album Flowers hit #1 on the ARIA charts, showcased why they are one of Australia’s most exciting exports.

The session arrives as the band gears up for their sophomore album Lovesick Sentimental, out March 13, 2026.

Following sold-out tours and support slots for 5SOS and Louis Tomlinson, the band is poised for another massive year.

We extend a huge thank you to Stringjoy and Pig Hog Cables for making these sessions possible.

