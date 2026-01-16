Pacific Avenue share new single ‘Things We Wanna Say’ ahead of second album and national tour

Aussie indie-rockers Pacific Avenue share new single ‘Things We Wanna Say’ ahead of sophomore album

Pacific Avenue are back with their latest single, ‘Things We Wanna Say’, the third taste of their eagerly awaited sophomore album, Lovesick Sentimental, set to drop on 6 March 2026.

The track is out now alongside a vibrant music video, which captures the same emotional pulse that fans have come to expect from the band.

Following on from 2025’s ‘Working Class Hero’ and the current Top 20 Triple J hit ‘Here We Go Again’, the new single continues Pacific Avenue’s bold, emotive streak.

It’s a nostalgic ode to the friendships that shape our formative years, with frontman Harry explaining:

“Things we wanna say’ is an ode to the core friendships that you build in the ‘Coming of Age’ years of your life… Through ‘We never say the things we want to say’ we aim to lift up the meaningful connections that you’ve made and more openly feel like you can express your love for the people who make it all worthwhile.”

The release also sets the stage for their national headline tour, kicking off in Perth on album release day and hitting six more cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, before taking the new songs overseas to the UK and Europe in April.

With Lovesick Sentimental, Pacific Avenue capture a band in full bloom, solidifying their place as one of Australia’s most dynamic and beloved indie acts.

Pacific Avenue Tour dates:

Fri 06 Mar – Astor Theatre, Perth

Sat 07 Mar – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Fri 13 Mar – Forum, Melbourne

Fri 20 Mar – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sat 21 Mar – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Fri 27 Mar – Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Tickets and preorders are available via pacificavenue.com.au.