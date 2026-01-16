Roger Federer returns to Australia for a farewell at the Aussie Open

Swiss legend set to be celebrated in Melbourne as tennis begins its 2026 season

Roger Federer, one of the greatest players in tennis history, is back in Melbourne for the 2026 Australian open, not as a competitor in the main draw, but as the centrepiece of a special farewell celebration that honours his remarkable connection with the tournament.

Federer, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, last competed in Melbourne in 2020.

Now aged 44, he will headline the Australian Open‘s inaugural Opening Ceremony, taking part in the star-studded exhibition “Battle of the World No.1s” alongside fellow greats Andre Agassi and the Australian icons Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt.

The moment represents a long-awaited opportunity for Federer to properly say goodbye to fans at the tournament he affectionately dubbed the “Happy Slam”, a nickname that has become synonymous with the vibrant energy and warm welcome that define the event.

At a press conference in Melbourne, Federer admitted to feeling both nostalgic and nervous about returning to the spotlight.

Though he no longer plays on the ATP Tour, his presence commands attention, and reporters filled the room to hear his reflections on modern tennis and his memories of competing at Rod Laver Arena.

The Swiss star also praised the current generations of players, particularly the thrilling rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, underscoring how the sport continues to evolve while honouring its legends.

For many Australian fans, this event is a chance to celebrate Federer’s unmatched elegance on court and the way he helped define an era of tennis, leaving an indelible mark on Melbourne Park.

Watch this nostalgic occasion from home, in person or follow along via social media here.