Punk Meets Playful: Fred Armisen and Sleater-Kinney launch Ramones cover band

The Return of Jackie and Judy bring classic punk energy back to the stage

In an electrifying and unexpected blend of comedy, indie rock and punk reverence, comedian/musician Fred Armisen and the members of Sleater-Kinney have teamed up to form a Ramones cover band called The Return of Jackie and Judy.

The group’s name is a nod to the deep cut from the Ramones‘ 1980 album End of the Century, signalling that this project isn’t just a gimmick but a genuine celebration of punk history.

What started as a fun performance at a wrap party for Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (where the collective covered a non-Ramones track on a whim) quickly evolved into something bigger after the enthusiastic reaction.

Armisen, known to fans for his work on Portlandia alongside Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, brings his percussive energy to the drum kit, while Brownstein and bandmate Corin Tucker deliver gritty, high octane vocals and guitar work.

Their live interpretation of ‘Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment’ has already been shared online, capturing the band’s raw, bratty punk spirit in a way that feels both reverent and refreshingly fun.

After selling out Halloween shows in Portland, The Return of Jackie and Judy are promising more select appearances nationwide.

The first major confirmed outing will be at the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival in May, with further performances teased across the year.

This mash-up of indie rock pedigree and punk canon is exciting fans from multiple music communities and underscores how enduring the Ramones’ influence remains, decades after their heyday.

The new band’s spirited take on classic punk anthems shows there’s still plenty of energy left in the genre.

