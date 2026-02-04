Full control of The Ramones’ contentious legacy has finally been settled in court

The estate battle is no more.

For two decades, the thunderous legacy of punk pioneers The Ramones was held in fragile balance.

Co-owned by Joey Ramone’s brother, Mickey Leigh, and Johnny Ramone’s widow, Linda Cummings-Ramone, their shared control was a truce that finally shattered.

Years of litigation and public discord, including Leigh accusing Linda of exploiting the band’s mythos, have reached a definitive crescendo.

In a quiet legal filing, a new reality is revealed: Leigh has sold his stake. The term sheet is signed, the transfer is complete.

Linda Cummings-Ramone now holds undisputed, 100% command of Ramones Productions, Inc.

This seismic shift consolidates the band’s future, from biopics to merchandise, under the singular vision of a widow long portrayed as its guardian.

The final chord rang out on the 50th anniversary of ‘Blitzkrieg Bop,’ leaving the estate’s next act entirely in her hands.