Dave Grohl spotted buying Bootleg Oasis Merch at Rose Bowl Reunion Show

Official merch? In this economy?

In a moment that perfectly captures the rebellious spirit of rock ‘n’ roll, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was photographed purchasing bootleg Oasis merchandise outside the band’s historic reunion show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

As the Gallagher brothers kicked off the North American leg of their Live ’25 Tour, Grohl bypassed official Adidas-collaborated merch for an unofficial vendor, sparking amusement and admiration online.

Fans cheered the Nirvana legend’s authenticity, with one quipping that bootleg tees were “about $50 cheaper” than official offerings.

Grohl’s fandom for Oasis is well-documented. He’s called them “the greatest rock band I’ve ever seen” and hailed Liam Gallagher as “one of the last remaining rock stars.”

However, Noel Gallagher previously dismissed Grohl’s past calls for an Oasis reunion, bluntly stating he had “no time for that fucking mob.”

Despite this, Grohl joined other A-list attendees like Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Finneas, who all witnessed Oasis’ first tour in 16 years.

Dave Grohl at the Rose Bowl last weekend buying Oasis Live ’25 t-shirts from a street vendor 📷 https://t.co/jz19agsPbF pic.twitter.com/YL7742TIre — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) September 10, 2025

The band’s set included dedications to victims of the Minneapolis church shooting and a surprise Beatles homage, with Liam weaving ‘Octopus’s Garden’ into ‘Whatever.’

Oasis continues their global tour with stops in Mexico City, Wembley, and beyond, proving their reunion is a cultural moment transcending generations, and even merch tables .