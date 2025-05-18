Paul McCartney Battled ‘Overwhelmingly Strong Feelings of Pain’ in The Beatles

How loss, loneliness and unspoken emotions created the band’s most iconic songs—and tore them apart.

Paul McCartney struggled with deep emotions of “pain and loneliness” during his time in The Beatles, a sentiment shared by bandmate John Lennon.

The iconic duo channeled their personal turmoil into their music, crafting timeless hits that resonated with millions.

Author Ian Leslie, who penned a book on John and Paul, revealed to The Mirror US that their shared tragedies—both losing their mothers young—forged an unbreakable bond.

“They found a way to express those feelings in songs,” Leslie explained, “and that raw emotion is what made their music so powerful.”

Leslie believes McCartney and Lennon’s contrasting yet complementary personalities allowed them to turn pain into art.

“They were emotionally intense teenagers who connected through music,” he said, noting how their partnership became an outlet for unspoken grief in an era when therapy was taboo.

But as tensions grew, their friendship fractured, leading to a bitter war of words in solo songs like ‘How Do You Sleep?’ and ‘Too Many People.’

Leslie suggests these tracks were their way of communicating unresolved anger—proof that even at their lowest, their emotions still shaped unforgettable music.