Wet Leg share party-ready ‘mangetout’ remix by The Dare

Wet Leg have teamed up with Charli XCX collaborator The Dare for a fresh remix of their hit single ‘mangetout.’

The pair first crossed paths back in October at an Austin afterparty, and now The Dare’s signature party-driven mix of dance-punk, electroclash, and indie rock has been let loose on the track.

The remix comes as Wet Leg hit Australia for Laneway Festival, sharing stages with the likes of Chappell Roan and Lucy Dacus.

The band will join The Dare’s infamous freakquencies club night this Friday alongside Geese in Narrm — though tickets have already sold out.

But it hasn’t all been about the music – to mark Wet Leg’s return, Melbourne’s Trophy Wife nail salon hosted a one-off run of moisturizer-inspired manis for fans, adding a nice touch to the band’s Australian stint. Meanwhile, ‘mangetout’ has also made its TV debut in HBO Canada’s sports-romance series Heated Rivalry, keeping the track firmly in the spotlight.

On top of all that, Wet Leg are up for Group of the Year and Alternative / Rock Act at the 2026 BRIT Awards, returning to the ceremony for the first time since performing ‘Chaise Longue’ with Boss Morris in 2023.

After Laneway, the band heads to Japan, then Coachella in California, before embarking on their biggest UK headline tour to date, including a show at Alexandra Palace Park.

Listen to ‘mangetout’ remix below.

Wet Leg – 2026 Tour Dates

Australia – Laneway Festival & Shows

Fri 13 Feb – Laneway Festival, Melbourne – sold out

Fri 13 Feb – 170 Russell, Melbourne (w/ The Dare + Geese) – sold out

Sat 14 Feb – Laneway Festival, Adelaide



Sun 15 Feb – Laneway Festival, Perth



Japan

Wed 18 Feb – Toyosu Pit, Tokyo



Thu 19 Feb – Gorilla Hall, Osaka



Fri 20 Feb – Diamond Hall, Nagoya



USA – Coachella

Sun 12 Apr – Coachella, Indio, California



Sun 19 Apr – Coachella, Indio, California



Europe & North America Festivals / Shows

Wed 3 Jun – Primavera Sound, Barcelona



Sat 6 Jun – The Governors Ball, NYC



Sun 7 Jun – All Things Go Festival, Toronto



Fri 12 Jun – Bonnaroo, Manchester, Tennessee



Fri 19 Jun – Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight



Sun 21 Jun – PinkPop, Landgraaf, Netherlands



Fri 26 Jun – OpenAir St. Gallen Festival, Switzerland



Sun 28 Jun – La Prima Estate, Italy



Tue 30 Jun – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow (w/ Alanis Morissette)



UK & Ireland – Headline Shows

Wed 1 Jul – Trinity College, Dublin



Wed 8 Jul – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester



Thu 9 Jul – Millennium Square, Leeds



Fri 10 Jul – Alexandra Palace Park, London



Sat 25 Jul – Latitude Festival, Suffolk



Sun 26 Jul – Tramlines, Sheffield



USA & Europe – Festival Dates

Sun 2 Aug – Hinterland Festival, Saint Charles, Iowa

Wed 12 Aug – Paredes de Coura Festival, Portugal



Fri 28 Aug – Rock En Seine, Paris

