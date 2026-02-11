Wet Leg share party-ready ‘mangetout’ remix by The Dare

Wet Leg have teamed up with Charli XCX collaborator The Dare for a fresh remix of their hit single ‘mangetout.’
The pair first crossed paths back in October at an Austin afterparty, and now The Dare’s signature party-driven mix of dance-punk, electroclash, and indie rock has been let loose on the track.
The remix comes as Wet Leg hit Australia for Laneway Festival, sharing stages with the likes of Chappell Roan and Lucy Dacus.
The band will join The Dare’s infamous freakquencies club night this Friday alongside Geese in Narrm — though tickets have already sold out.
But it hasn’t all been about the music – to mark Wet Leg’s return, Melbourne’s Trophy Wife nail salon hosted a one-off run of moisturizer-inspired manis for fans, adding a nice touch to the band’s Australian stint. Meanwhile, ‘mangetout’ has also made its TV debut in HBO Canada’s sports-romance series Heated Rivalry, keeping the track firmly in the spotlight.
On top of all that, Wet Leg are up for Group of the Year and Alternative / Rock Act at the 2026 BRIT Awards, returning to the ceremony for the first time since performing ‘Chaise Longue’ with Boss Morris in 2023.
After Laneway, the band heads to Japan, then Coachella in California, before embarking on their biggest UK headline tour to date, including a show at Alexandra Palace Park.
Listen to ‘mangetout’ remix below.
Wet Leg – 2026 Tour Dates
Australia – Laneway Festival & Shows
Fri 13 Feb – Laneway Festival, Melbourne – sold out
Fri 13 Feb – 170 Russell, Melbourne (w/ The Dare + Geese) – sold out
Sat 14 Feb – Laneway Festival, Adelaide
Sun 15 Feb – Laneway Festival, Perth
Japan
Wed 18 Feb – Toyosu Pit, Tokyo
Thu 19 Feb – Gorilla Hall, Osaka
Fri 20 Feb – Diamond Hall, Nagoya
USA – Coachella
Sun 12 Apr – Coachella, Indio, California
Sun 19 Apr – Coachella, Indio, California
Europe & North America Festivals / Shows
Wed 3 Jun – Primavera Sound, Barcelona
Sat 6 Jun – The Governors Ball, NYC
Sun 7 Jun – All Things Go Festival, Toronto
Fri 12 Jun – Bonnaroo, Manchester, Tennessee
Fri 19 Jun – Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight
Sun 21 Jun – PinkPop, Landgraaf, Netherlands
Fri 26 Jun – OpenAir St. Gallen Festival, Switzerland
Sun 28 Jun – La Prima Estate, Italy
Tue 30 Jun – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow (w/ Alanis Morissette)
UK & Ireland – Headline Shows
Wed 1 Jul – Trinity College, Dublin
Wed 8 Jul – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
Thu 9 Jul – Millennium Square, Leeds
Fri 10 Jul – Alexandra Palace Park, London
Sat 25 Jul – Latitude Festival, Suffolk
Sun 26 Jul – Tramlines, Sheffield
USA & Europe – Festival Dates
Sun 2 Aug – Hinterland Festival, Saint Charles, Iowa
Wed 12 Aug – Paredes de Coura Festival, Portugal
Fri 28 Aug – Rock En Seine, Paris
