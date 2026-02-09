Here’s the Setlist and Set times for Wet Legs 2026 Moisturizer Tour

What you need to know before seeing Wet Leg live in Australia.

Wet Leg is bringing the chaotic charm of their sophomore album Moisturizer to stages across the country.

The band, known for their razor-sharp wit and irresistible indie hooks, are leaning into a raunchier, punk-infused energy this tour, with new tracks like ‘catch these fists’ and ‘CPR’ hitting harder than ever live.

Fans can expect the trademark singalong moments from their debut – ‘Chaise Longue’ and ‘Angelica,’ and crowd participation is practically mandatory, especially during ‘Ur Mum,’ which often devolves into the band’s infamous “longest scream” contest.

Across headline shows at Sydney’s Roundhouse, Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre, and festival sets like Laneway, Wet Leg’s performances are a masterclass in controlled chaos.

And if you’re arriving early, don’t miss opener The Dare, whose own punchy energy sets the perfect stage for Wet Leg’s exhilarating chaos.

Wet Leg MoisTOURizer Setlist 2026

catch these fists (New)



Wet Dream



Oh No



liquidize (New)



Too Late Now



jennifer’s body (New)



davina mccall (New)



Being in Love



pillow talk (New)



u and me at home (New)

Angelica

Ur Mum (includes “longest scream” competition)



Chaise Longue



CPR (New)

Wet Leg MoisTOURizer Set Times 2026

Melbourne – Thu 13 Feb

7:25 PM – 8:15 PM (Good Better Best Stage)

Adelaide – Fri 14 Feb

7:25 PM – 8:15 PM (Good Better Best Stage)

Perth – Sat 15 Feb

6:55 PM – 7:45 PM (Good Better Best Stage)

Headline Shows – Sydney & Melbourne

Roundhouse, Sydney — Mon 9 Feb: Doors and support acts usually begin in the early evening, with Wet Leg expected to take the stage around 7:30 PM local time (start time listed on venue guides/tickets).

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne — Tue 10 Feb: Similarly, the headline show is scheduled to start around 7:30 PM local time, with an extended set compared to their festival appearances.

Beyond Australia, Wet Leg have already announced a string of international tour dates, bringing their high-energy Moisturizer set to the UK, Europe, and North America later in 2026.