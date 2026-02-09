Iconic rock singer dead 9 months after cancer diagnosis

3 doors down’s lead singer Brad Arnold has died aged 47.

Very few stars can say they’ve been nominated for a Grammy for one of the first songs they ever wrote, and even fewer can say it was when they were 15, and in math class too, mind you.

According to a statement from 3 Doors Down, this is exactly how the track ‘Kryptonite’ came to be written by frontman Brad Arnold, who lost his battle with cancer over the weekend.

The announcement comes 9 months after the lead-singer took to Instagram to share his diagnosis of stage four kidney cancer which had metastasised to his lung.

In the post, he said he wasn’t scared, but was upset about being forced to cancel the band’s summer tour.

The statement said that as a founding member Arnold “helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners”.

Arnold was the only O.G member of the trio still performing with the group after Matt Roberts left in 2012 before passing in 2016 and bassist Todd Harrell left in 2013 because of a prison sentence.

They faced quite a hefty backlash from fans in 2017 when they agreed to play the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” the night before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

They stood in place of high-profile celebs like Ice-T, DJ Moby and Charlotte Church who all rejected Trump’s offer to play with good ol’ Twitter call-outs.

The post said Arnold passed away in his sleep with his family and wife, Jennifer, by his side.