How a papier-mâché duo sold out 40 shows in a single year

Masks, math rock, and massive streams.

Meet Angine de Poitrine, the masked math rock duo from Quebec who turned 1,855 weekly streams into 11.2 million in just one year.

Guitarist Khn and drummer Klek, hiding behind oversized papier-mâché masks and polka dots, became 2026’s first breakout band after a KEXP live session went viral in February, racking up over 14 million YouTube views.

Their second album, Vol. II, dropped April 3 and has since surpassed 20 million Spotify streams, with the single ‘Fabienk’ topping Spotify’s Viral Songs Global chart.

According to new Luminate data, the duo’s global weekly on-demand streams exploded by over 600,000% compared to the same week last year.

The US now leads their streaming markets, followed by Canada and the UK.

Without a record label, they’ve sold out over 40 headline tour dates, landed a support slot for Jack White, and signed a worldwide publishing deal.

As their management puts it: they’re bringing the weird to the masses.