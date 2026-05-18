Peter Jackson in talks to adapt ‘The Silmarillion’ into new films

Middle-earth’s deepest lore is finally within reach.

Peter Jackson is eyeing a return to Middle-earth, this time with a much heavier tome.

The Oscar-winning director has confirmed talks with the Tolkien estate to finally adapt The Silmarillion, the dense mythology collection published after J.R.R. Tolkien’s death in 1973.

Previously, Christopher Tolkien, the author’s late son and estate gatekeeper, refused to license the book.

But with a new generation now running the estate, Jackson tells Deadline that “the younger Tolkiens are much more open to talking.”

He and Warner Bros are negotiating to move beyond the familiar appendices that fuelled Rings of Power and into “more meaty” material.

While Jackson isn’t officially attached to direct, the possibility has fans buzzing.

This news arrives as Andy Serkis preps The Hunt for Gollum and Stephen Colbert adapts another Tolkien chapter.

For now, the Shire’s favourite filmmaker might just be sharpening his sword for the legends of the First Age.